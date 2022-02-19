The Devastating Death Of Lindsey Pearlman

Lindsey Pearlman, an actor who will be familiar to fans of shows like "Chicago Justice" and "General Hospital," has died at the age of 43. According to CNN, Pearlman was found dead Friday morning by the Los Angeles Police department. Her family and friends had reported her missing several days prior to the discovery of her death, and it is said that she was last seen "several miles" from where her body was found. As of this writing, no other official details have been disclosed regarding the cause or circumstances of Pearlman's death.

Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith, confirmed the news on social media on Friday. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," Smith wrote. "I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Pearlman is described on her website as being "a graduate of The Second City Conservatory" who got her start in several stage productions in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a screen acting career full time. Throughout the past nine years, she turned in memorable performances in a number of different, well-known TV shows.