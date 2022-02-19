The Devastating Death Of Lindsey Pearlman
Lindsey Pearlman, an actor who will be familiar to fans of shows like "Chicago Justice" and "General Hospital," has died at the age of 43. According to CNN, Pearlman was found dead Friday morning by the Los Angeles Police department. Her family and friends had reported her missing several days prior to the discovery of her death, and it is said that she was last seen "several miles" from where her body was found. As of this writing, no other official details have been disclosed regarding the cause or circumstances of Pearlman's death.
Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith, confirmed the news on social media on Friday. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," Smith wrote. "I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."
Pearlman is described on her website as being "a graduate of The Second City Conservatory" who got her start in several stage productions in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a screen acting career full time. Throughout the past nine years, she turned in memorable performances in a number of different, well-known TV shows.
Lindsey Pearlman gave a number of impressive TV performances
Lindsey Pearlman made her screen acting debut in 2013 in the YouTube comedy web series, "Kam Kardashian" (via IMDb). She made her first network television appearance two years later, giving a guest turn as Patti Sharp in a Season 1 episode of "Empire." Two years after that, Pearlman scored her biggest TV role to date when she appeared as Joy Fletcher in five episodes of the short-lived NBC drama series, "Chicago Justice." Following that show's cancellation, Pearlman spent several years giving notable guest performances in shows like "Sneaky Pete," "American Housewife," "The Purge," and "General Hospital."
More recently, Pearlman appeared as Diane Warren in a 2021 episode of the Netflix original show, "Selena: The Series." In the same year, Pearlman played Martha in five episodes of the BET+ original series, "The Ms. Pat Show." However, she gave her final TV performance as Karen in "Vicious," a series that is currently streaming on Urbanflix.
All of this is to say that, prior to her death, Pearlman established herself as a reliable and talented TV performer. Her passing this week marks a great loss for her family, friends, and the entertainment industry at large.