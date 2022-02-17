Loki Season 2 Has Found Two New Director Variants

When it comes to the Disney+ television shows that premiered in 2021 as part of Marvel's Phase 4 – "WandaVision," "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," "What If?," "Assembled," and "Hawkeye" – so far "Loki" has been one of the most popular and successful of the bunch. The Tom Hiddleston-led series about everyone's favorite God of Mischief being brought back from the dead and forced to work with the Time Variance Authority to preserve his existence has already been picked up for a second season. Disney+ and Marvel didn't waste time making up their minds, as they announced the decision in the end credits to Season 1 (via Deadline).

So far, little is known about the upcoming second season of "Loki." Plot details have not been made public, and Tom Hiddleston is the only cast member confirmed to be coming back. The rest of the cast of Season 1 includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate. "Loki" Season 2 also doesn't yet have a release date.

However, today, Disney+ and Marvel Studios announced some of the directors who will be helming "Loki" Season 2. Here's everything we know so far.