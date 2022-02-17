The Real Reason Peter Jackson Isn't Involved In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

From the moment Amazon bought the rights to part of Tolkien's Middle-earth stories back in 2017, fans have been wondering if Peter Jackson would be involved in the show. The venerable cinematic legend is a master when it comes to bringing Tolkien's world to the big screen. On top of the natural desire to have the filmmaker involved, fans had additional hope born out of the simple fact that Mr. Jackson had been convinced to join "The Hobbit" trilogy of films when they were made more than a decade after "The Lord of the Rings." If he could be talked into joining those sub-par additions to the on-screen Middle-earth canon, then surely, he could be talked into signing up for the new Amazon expedition into that hallowed fantasy realm.

However, as the months and years rolled by, it became clear that, in spite of the multi-billion-dollar budget and serialized appeal of the new show, Jackson wasn't going to join in on the fun. Instead, others took the helm. Director J.A. Bayona stepped in to film the first two episodes and the untried showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were tapped to head up the project from the writers' room.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the two showrunners provided a huge amount of information regarding the upcoming show — including why Peter Jackson never got involved.