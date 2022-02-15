The Real Reason The Batman Isn't Rated R

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves revealed that there was never a plan to make the film R-rated. "In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13," Reeves said. "That was always what it was, but I always knew that we'd be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn't really have to cut anything. The promotional materials that you're seeing, they're fully reflective of the tone of the movie."

So while it may be disappointing for some fans that an R-rated "The Batman" was never really on the table, some of Reeves' comments are very intriguing. The fact that nothing was forcibly cut means that viewers will hopefully be getting Reeves' vision of what the film should be without any interference from a ratings board or a studio. Pushing the limits of a PG-13 rating is also encouraging, as it'll allow "The Batman" to walk right up to the line of excessive violence without becoming too gratuitously gory.

It's also important to note that Reeves' previous entries in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise were also rated PG-13, but were still able to tackle very heavy themes and showcase the violent spectacle that made critics and audiences fall in love with the films (per Rotten Tomatoes).