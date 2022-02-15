The New Star Wars Trilogy Rumor That Could Change The Jedi Forever

For many "Star Wars" fans, the Disney era of the highly successful franchise has been a mixed bag of highs and lows. Though 2015's "The Force Awakens" was a massive critical and financial success (via Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo), audience reaction to 2017's "The Last Jedi" proved it to be one of the most divisive entries in the entire series (via Rotten Tomatoes). Two years later, 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" seemed to frustrate critics for the exact opposite reasons (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Outside of the Skywalker saga, Lucasfilm has also faced similar troubles. Though 2016's "Rogue One" was certainly popular among fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes), 2018's "Solo" became the first "Star Wars" movie to bomb at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). On the small screen, the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" helped drive the first year's worth of subscribers for Disney+ (via The Hollywood Reporter), but more recent reactions to "The Book of Boba Fett" have been decidedly less enthusiastic.

Lucasfilm has seen fit to focus on television for the last few years, but many "Star Wars" fans are understandably eager to see a return to the big screen. Though the film studio certainly has plenty of options in moving the franchise forward, one rumor suggests they may have already figured out the first steps to their next theatrical release.