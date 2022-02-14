The Legend Continues In Netflix's He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Season 2 Trailer

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" Season 2 promises to pick up where the show's first left off, with Skeletor (Benjamin Diskin) now the reigning king of Eternos and the Dark Masters, as well as an entire army of mind-controlled minions, trapped under his command. However, despite successfully taking the throne of Eternos, it doesn't look like Skeletor is going to be resting on his laurels in "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" Season 2. The villain's new plans are alluded to early on in the trailer for the upcoming season, with Skeletor asking aloud, "Becoming king is great, but becoming a god does have a nice ring to it, doesn't it?"

The character's dangerous schemes involve finding an artifact known as the Sigil of Hiss, which will apparently allow him to raise an entire army of "snake soldiers from the dead." Doing so would, presumably, secure Skeletor permanent control over all of Eternos, which is why Prince Adam AKA He-Man (Yuri Lowenthal) and his allies are going to stop at nothing to prevent the villain from accomplishing his goals throughout "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" Season 2.

Hardcore fans of the "He-Man" franchise will, of course, find plenty of notable Easter eggs scattered throughout the trailer for the show's new season, including the Sigil of Hiss, which connects to one memorable "He-Man" villain. However, fans will have to wait until its premiere to see exactly how "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" Season 2 continues to use pieces of the property's existing lore to tell new stories and adventures.

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" Season 2 premieres Thursday, March 3, on Netflix.