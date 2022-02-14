Get A Sneak Peek At An Intimate Moment From Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4 - Exclusive Clip

TNT's post-apocalyptic drama "Snowpiercer" is the second major adaptation of the French comic "Le Transperceneige," first published in its home country in the 1980s. Whereas Bong Joon-ho's prior version of "Snowpiercer" is a feature film, the ongoing TV series is telling a story over the course of multiple seasons. As a result of its length, the "Snowpiercer" show can spend considerably more time developing a large cast of characters, in opposition to the film's more economical use of its limited runtime.

"Snowpiercer" the series is currently in the midst of its third season. One ongoing plot thread set up at the end of Season 2 and continuing into Season 3 is the protagonists' search for life outside the confines of their artificial environment. Just like in its source material, "Snowpiercer" takes place predominately within a large train that houses some of the last vestiges of humanity in a world otherwise rendered uninhabitable by large-scale freezing.

In this exclusive clip provided to Looper by TNT from Episode 4 of Season 3, series lead Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) ruminates on his leadership role in deciding to route the train to an part of the world where he believes humanity may once again be able to live freely.