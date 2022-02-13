Twitter Can't Stop Roasting Meta Quest 2's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Virtual reality is a terrifying concept to many people. Science fiction stories have warned us about the dangers of simulated life for decades, after all. At the same time, while it's certainly important to keep technological growth in check, there's no denying that there's at least some allure to sticking on a headset and getting lost in another world. It could be the future of gaming, right?

Well... the social media response to Meta Quest 2's Superbowl commercial might not the best ad for the product. The footage depicts a band of cuddly animatronic creatures — including a dog, penguins, and a monster with lots of arms — performing their own rendition of the Simple Minds classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)" in an arcade. However, things take a grim turn when their arcade closes and the happy rockers become obsolete ... only for "happiness" to be rediscovered when the dog discovers he can relive his past life in the virtual world.

There's a strong argument to be made that the Metaverse is scaring people away from virtual reality. The Twitter reactions suggest that it's a nightmare-inducing advertisement for the business and a prime example of capitalism going unchecked, which might not bode well for the product's future.