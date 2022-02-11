Sebastian Stan Has A New Project In Mind Featuring Anthony Mackie

It seems one person who's really taken to the idea of the food travel show is "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. Sebastian Stan recently appeared on the series to promote his newest show — "Pam & Tommy" on Hulu — and in between munching on spicy wings, Evans asks Stan where he'd want to film the pilot episode of the theoretical show. Apparently, Stan's given this some thought as he responds, "I would really want to go to Japan. That'd be awesome personally, but I don't know if I'll make it there anytime soon."

Stan then doubles down on expressing his interest in the series: "I always thought he and I should do a traveling show; maybe we will." He's not the only one with interest in seeing it happen. Plenty of Marvel fans would undoubtedly watch a show if Reddit is any indication. On one thread, u/pink_gin_is_life commented, "I'd watch that show just see them ribbing each other!!!" Underneath that, u/CMelody wrote, "After seeing both of their Hot Ones appearances, it would be fun for them to do a travel food show, where they go all over the world and try crazy dishes together."

Sean Evans even offers to give the show a home if they can get it off the ground. Money's being left on the table by letting such a genius idea for a show go unused.