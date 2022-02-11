Sebastian Stan Has A New Project In Mind Featuring Anthony Mackie
Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a.k.a. the Falcon, have come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially, the two are on opposing sides back when Bucky was still under the influence of brainwashing in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." They reach an uneasy truce by "Captain America: Civil War," working together, but their partnership is frosty at best. They still don't exactly see eye to eye at the beginning of the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but over the course of a few episodes, they learn to work together and understand one another a little better.
It appears as though that friendship has extended into the real world as Stan and Mackie are on pretty good terms by all accounts. When the duo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stan even let it known that he wanted to start a food travel show with Mackie, saying, "I feel that he and I should go through Europe, visiting restaurants and giving back feedback. I feel like that could be something we could do." It's unclear how likely that show is to happen, but that isn't going to stop Stan from talking about it.
Sebastian Stan would want to visit Japan first for the travel show
It seems one person who's really taken to the idea of the food travel show is "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. Sebastian Stan recently appeared on the series to promote his newest show — "Pam & Tommy" on Hulu — and in between munching on spicy wings, Evans asks Stan where he'd want to film the pilot episode of the theoretical show. Apparently, Stan's given this some thought as he responds, "I would really want to go to Japan. That'd be awesome personally, but I don't know if I'll make it there anytime soon."
Stan then doubles down on expressing his interest in the series: "I always thought he and I should do a traveling show; maybe we will." He's not the only one with interest in seeing it happen. Plenty of Marvel fans would undoubtedly watch a show if Reddit is any indication. On one thread, u/pink_gin_is_life commented, "I'd watch that show just see them ribbing each other!!!" Underneath that, u/CMelody wrote, "After seeing both of their Hot Ones appearances, it would be fun for them to do a travel food show, where they go all over the world and try crazy dishes together."
Sean Evans even offers to give the show a home if they can get it off the ground. Money's being left on the table by letting such a genius idea for a show go unused.