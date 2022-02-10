Will The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Have Hobbits?

Amazon's eagerly anticipated, bank-account-clearing prequel series to "The Lord of the Rings" has finally shown more preciousss images courtesy of Vanity Fair. Along with those tantalizing glimpses comes all-new insights into what we can expect for the epic story in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set long before the One Ring was picked up by one of the most unlikely creatures imaginable, and instead focuses on a jewelry cabinet full of other powerful trinkets. The titular rings are gifted to the rulers of elves, dwarves, and men as part of Sauron's scheme for total domination. In this story that sets up the epic world-changing events that lead to Hobbits saving Middle-earth, it's worth wondering whether the fantasy world's most famous diminutive residents will even factor into this new tale.

Given that Sauron hasn't cast his fiery eye just yet on the halflings, are there going to be any in Amazon's upcoming adventure series? Thankfully, showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne have cleared that issue right up.