Here's How You Can Catch An Early Screening Of The Batman

The time is once again drawing near. The latest incarnation of Batman — one that's spelled with a "the," but that's likely destined to be known as "Battinson" — is about to debut on the big screen, and with an actor like Robert Pattinson donning the cape and the cowl, fans of the Dark Knight could be in for something truly special. After all, Pattinson's thespian path from big-budget wizards and vampires to gloomy arthouse lighthouse keepers is virtually custom designed to portray the various nuances of Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego — and the noir tone of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" should be an excellent fit for him.

Combine this with the promising-looking creepiness of Paul Dano's Riddler, the wild Penguin prosthetics Colin Farrell's visage disappears into, and Zoë Kravitz's femme fatale take on Catwoman, and no one would blame you for wanting to see "The Batman" a little bit before everyone else. Let's take a look at how that might just be possible.