Pixar's Danielle Feinberg Discusses Bringing Red Pandas To Life In Turning Red - Exclusive

In order to create the unique shape-shifting lead character Mei in "Turning Red," the team at Pixar decided to closely study red panda behavior. As visual effects supervisor Danielle Feinberg told Looper, "I think it was really important ... We always start with real life as the base and then decide where we want to push and pull things. ... In animation, you can get the expressiveness you need, or the acting that you need, but [it's] always based on real life, because then it's more believable," she said, adding, "The fun example that [animation supervisors] Patty [Kihm] and Aaron [Hartline] talked about is, when red pandas are scared, they put their arms up, and [we] then folded that into the [animated] panda the whole way."

Obviously, creating an animated red panda is a challenge all on its own. As Feinberg explained, "A real life red panda is not eight-feet tall. It's not 'chunky cute' in the same way. It's not making a cat-shaped mouth or a bean-shaped mouth, so we have all kinds of artistic license. But seeing how they move, they're this very tube-like shape and they're very agile." However, those sessions with real animals undoubtedly influenced "Turning Red," she affirmed. "Panda Mei is scrambling up this building and running across rooftops and stuff, and so all of those pieces together [is] where it's all of our worlds. There's some elements based on real life." Feinberg concluded, "There's a believability for the audience, but then all of our artistic license on top of that."



"Turning Red" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.