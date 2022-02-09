Watch The Extended Cut Of Edgar Wright And Zendaya's Super Bowl Ad
For the big game, it isn't enough for a business to premiere any old commercial. You need to go big or go home. You need to capture the audience's attention so that when they go into work the next day, all they can talk about is how hilarious the ad was. It shouldn't even matter to them who won the game; the commercial should steal all attention. That's why every year, the biggest companies in the world go all out with ads, hiring the best of the best to ensure their ad reigns supreme over all others.
Squarespace has been a frequent presence during Super Bowl commercial breaks, and it looks like the company has topped itself yet again. Prior to the game even starting, Squarespace has released the extended cut of its ad so that you can take it all in. The perk of this is that you don't have to worry about missing it because you need to go to the kitchen to grab more snacks.
A new twist on a classic tongue twister
The new Squarespace commercial takes alliteration to the next level by expanding upon the mythos of Sally selling seashells by the seashore. This time, to grow her business, Sally, played by Zendaya, sets up her own website via Squarespace, and suddenly, she's able to sustain an entirely new audience who want to purchase her seashell wares. And to top it all off, at the end of the commercial, we get to meet the narrator we've been listening to the entire time in the form of André 3000.
And if the whole ad comes across as more cinematic than your average Super Bowl commercial, that's because it's directed by Edgar Wright, best known for his work on "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" (via Entertainment Weekly). EW published a statement from Zendaya, who spoke about getting the chance to work with Wright, "I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André '3000' Benjamin."
If you just can't wait until Sunday to check out the ad, you can watch it online now.