Watch The Extended Cut Of Edgar Wright And Zendaya's Super Bowl Ad

For the big game, it isn't enough for a business to premiere any old commercial. You need to go big or go home. You need to capture the audience's attention so that when they go into work the next day, all they can talk about is how hilarious the ad was. It shouldn't even matter to them who won the game; the commercial should steal all attention. That's why every year, the biggest companies in the world go all out with ads, hiring the best of the best to ensure their ad reigns supreme over all others.

Squarespace has been a frequent presence during Super Bowl commercial breaks, and it looks like the company has topped itself yet again. Prior to the game even starting, Squarespace has released the extended cut of its ad so that you can take it all in. The perk of this is that you don't have to worry about missing it because you need to go to the kitchen to grab more snacks.