What Only Hardcore Star Wars Fans Know About The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 7's Scorpenek Droids

Contains spoilers for "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 7.

Disney continues to surprise "Star Wars" fans with "The Book of Boba Fett." After years of passionate calls for the titular bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) to receive his own spinoff, he is finally the star of his own series on Disney+. The story chronicles Boba's journey from desperate survivor to burgeoning crime lord on Tatooine, all the while giving him a substantial back story courtesy of flashback sequences.

That said, "The Book of Boba Fett" is also proving to be a deep dive into the wider history of the galaxy far, far away. The series is loaded with Easter eggs and references to "Star Wars" lore as a whole, including nods to creatures, droids, people, and places that haven't featured in a "Star Wars" live-action release in the past.

Chapter 7 is no different. The episode features an appearance from an intimidating Scopenek annihilator droid that poses huge problems for The Mandolorian (Pedro Pascal), Peli (Amy Sedaris), Grogu, and Boba's gang during an intense chase sequence. However, this was likely the first introduction to the droids for some viewers, so let's take a look at their history.