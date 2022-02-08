Why Jennifer Lopez Still Considers Herself A Hollywood Underdog

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez admitted that she not only thinks she's an underrated figure in the acting business; she also feels like she "wasn't the one that was supposed to be in the room" due to her working class roots, which included no entertainment connections. "I think I'm an underdog. I always feel like I'm scraping from the bottom," she said. "That's part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business."

But the actress was determined to follow her own path to Hollywood success. "I'm going to just try. I'm going to try to get in here," she continued. Lopez added that she is well aware that she has been the target of critical brickbats over the span of her career. "You know, I think I've done some nice work over the years, some really nice work," she said. "But there is a club that I just wasn't a part of."

That "club" seems to represent an echelon of critical acceptance that keeps her work on the underestimated side of the fence. The fact that her last film, "Hustlers," was denied any Oscar recognition after Lopez garnered a SAG award nod and a Golden Globe accolade was not lost on the actress per a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey for the mogul's "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour" (per Deadline).

"I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," she said. Noting that "Hustlers" provided her with "more [good notices] than ever in my career," the lack of a nod was "a little bit of a letdown," she told Winfrey.