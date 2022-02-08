GM's 2022 Super Bowl Ad Is Bringing Back This Classic Super Villain

Super Bowl LVI will be played this Sunday, and millions of fans are expected to tune in to this year's contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at LA's SoFi Stadium. But for many, the real draw is the annual Super Bowl commercials. As one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, Super Bowl Sunday has some of the most costly advertising real-estate of the year. This year, the going rate for a 30-second spot is $6.5 million, which is one million dollars more than last year (via Newsweek).

Companies fill these advertising slots with highly-produced, memorable ads that are often packed with celebrity cameos, sometimes performing in character. During last year's Super Bowl, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar for a "Wayne's World" ad for Uber Eats, along with Cardi B (via YouTube).

This year, GM is teaming up with Myers to bring back another of his beloved creations. The Monday before the Super Bowl, GM teased the ad on Twitter.