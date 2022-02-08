What Has Steve-O Been Up To Since Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa?

It's fair to say that one of Steve-O's most successful endeavors has been his career as an online influencer. Steve-O Has always been fond of taping himself, and he has videos of himself and his friends skateboarding and performing stunts dating all the way back to his teens. This era laid the foundation for his career on "Jackass," and it would also be a habit that continued well into the digital age when viral videos could become a source of income for their creators.

For Steve-O, his internet fame began small with the creation of his YouTube channel in 2005, where he eventually began vlogging stories about his craziest stunts, his experiences with drug addiction and recovery, as well as his life as a celebrity. It's unknown when exactly Steve-O's YouTube career began to take off, but by 2015 his channel had almost 3 million subscribers (via Tackalytics). As of February 2021, the channel has amassed over 6 million subscribers, and according to his official website, his combined social media accounts have over 24 million subscribers.

Of course, he still performs new stunts for the delight of his online fanbase, such as performing a double wallride with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. In addition to his main YouTube channel, Steve-O also hosts his own podcast, "Steve-O's Wilde Ride!" in which he interviews various celebrity guests.