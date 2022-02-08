The Surprising Place Bob Odenkirk Got A Tattoo In Honor Of Better Call Saul

Exposing his derrière, Odenkirk said (via Indie Wire), "I wanted to show you guys something. This is exciting for me. I'm sorry. I got a tattoo. All my life, I'm trying to think, like, what do I care about enough to get it, like, eternally marked on my a**. And so, I finally had something." He continued, "I'm a real company man, and I was just thinking, I want everyone to know it's coming back. It was such a long wait. Where can I put the information that a lot of people will see it? So, there you go."

Highlighting his trademark comedy and commitment, the tattoo in question is the logo for "Better Call Saul" inside a drawing of a typical heart, with an arrow pointing to the left and the Season 4 premiere date of August 6.

If this act sounds on the extreme side — even for the guy who plays Saul Goodman — don't worry too much. Odenkirk later clarified on Jimmy Fallon's show that it was a temporary tattoo created specifically for the previously mentioned event, and to prove it, he showed that it had already started to wear and fade. So far, there's no indication that Odenkirk has any indication of getting another tattoo (permanent or not!) with the Season 6 premiere date, but stay tuned.