Who Plays Lt. Mike Gee In Blue Bloods?

Lieutenant Mike Gee ain't no joke. The commanding officer of the 54th Precinct's Detective Squad is played by none other than Eric B, otherwise known as Louis Eric Barrier. Prior to joining the cast of "Blue Bloods," his only acting credits included appearances in "The Goldbergs," "Who's the Man?" and some music videos. However, as one-half of the musical duo Eric B and Rakim, he's recognized as one of the most universally influential artists from the golden age of hip-hop (per AllMusic).

Eric B released four studio albums alongside Rakim, with "Paid In Full" arguably being the most acclaimed and well-known of the bunch. As Rolling Stone points out, the record has been hailed as one of the finest hip-hop albums of all time. Eric B's production on "Paid In Full" was the source of much praise too, especially for the way in which he littered the album with '70s funk samples to complement Rakim's flawless flow.

These days, however, Eric B is focusing his attention on acting. As HipHopDX pointed out, he previously stated that being on "The Goldbergs" really "wet [his] appetite" for the craft and he's been on a "mission" ever since. That said, being cast in "Blue Bloods" was a huge moment for the hip-hop legend. "Being on set is surreal," he revealed. "I swear they treat Tom Selleck like the real Police Commissioner. What an honor to be alongside such a legend. Magnum P.I. Wow. I can't thank Donnie Wahlberg enough for this opportunity, really grateful."