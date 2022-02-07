The Real Reason Mark Wahlberg Doesn't Want To Be In Superhero Films

Mark Wahlberg is undoubtedly an all-star actor with movies like "Three Kings" (1999), "The Italian Job" (2003), and "The Other Guys" (2010). He's an action and drama connoisseur as well as a proven king of comedy. With an excellent performance track record like Wahlberg's, it's no wonder his movies are consistently popular.

Recently he worked on the movie "Uncharted" with Tom Holland, premiering February 28, 2022. "Uncharted" is based on a series of action-adventure games of the same name that were first released in 2007 and have since increased in popularity.

Wahlberg has made his mark on a multitude of genres throughout his career, but there's one place he hasn't appeared yet: Superhero films. Some wonder why it is we haven't seen Wahlberg take on a secret identity and join in on one of the ever-expanding superhero universes. As it turns out, Wahlberg has his own reason as to why he's never been in a film as a superhero.