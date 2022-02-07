The 21 Jump Street Crossover Channing Tatum Still Wants To Happen

It only took two years to go from the 2012 release of "21 Jump Street" to the 2014 release of its sequentially named sequel. Sadly, the subsequent path to "23 Jump Street" (or anything else set in the "Jump Street" universe) continues to be a long and winding road.

Surprisingly, it's been nearly eight years since the release of "22 Jump Street," a movie that earned positive reviews and grossed $331 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). In most cases, a healthy box office return like that would probably ensure at least one more sequel, but alas the "Jump Street" franchise has sadly sat dormant ever since.

Despite the lack of releases in recent years, it hasn't been for lack of trying. Among the many other revealing aspects of the 2014 Sony hack (via Vox) was the proposal of a crossover between "Jump Street" and another beloved Sony property. Interestingly, Channing Tatum was recently asked about the failed proposal and revealed he's still game to do it. So, what's the premise?