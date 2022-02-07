The Star Wars Character Temuera Morrison Wants To Fight If The Book Of Boba Fett Season 2 Happens

Boba Fett is one of the baddest dudes in the galaxy, so when Morrison and Wen sat down for an interview with IMDb On the Scene, it was only natural the interviewer brought up how the duo's characters would fight prominent foes in the "Star Wars" franchise. When the topic of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) comes up, Morrison doesn't mince words, and it's clear he wants his character to have a shot of vengeance against his father's killer. As he puts it, "I think we better let Jon Favreau know that we should have another series, and I start looking for Mace."

It would certainly make for an intriguing arc. Seeing how Mace chopped off Jango Fett's head in "Attack of the Clones," it would make sense that Boba Fett would carry that anger with him all those years later. It would also tie into the opening moment of "The Book of Boba Fett" when we saw a flashback of Boba in the Geonosis arena.

Of course, there's the little matter of how Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) killed Mace Windu in "Revenge of the Sith," so he shouldn't technically be around during the events after "Return of the Jedi." However, Boba Fett was believed dead for years, and he still managed to come back. Perhaps something similar could happen with Mace Windu so that we can finally get the rematch the galaxy has been waiting for.