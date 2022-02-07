The Star Wars Character Temuera Morrison Wants To Fight If The Book Of Boba Fett Season 2 Happens
Don't believe what anyone online tells you; "The Book of Boba Fett" is still all about the titular bounty hunter's journey. He crawled his way out of the Sarlacc Pit, got his armor back, and forged an alliance with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), all so that he could carve out a position of power on the sands of Mos Espa. The past couple of episodes may have diverted attention to the likes of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, but undoubtedly, "The Book of Boba Fett" will get back to showcasing his mission for the season finale.
From the war with the Pykes to the introduction of Cad Bane, Boba Fett's going to have a lot on his plate in the near future. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to see what trouble he may find himself in for Season 2 and beyond. As it turns out, the show's lead, Temuera Morrison, has an idea of what he'd like to see and who he'd want Boba Fett to go up against for the next installment of the series.
Temuera Morrison wants to square off against Mace Windu
Boba Fett is one of the baddest dudes in the galaxy, so when Morrison and Wen sat down for an interview with IMDb On the Scene, it was only natural the interviewer brought up how the duo's characters would fight prominent foes in the "Star Wars" franchise. When the topic of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) comes up, Morrison doesn't mince words, and it's clear he wants his character to have a shot of vengeance against his father's killer. As he puts it, "I think we better let Jon Favreau know that we should have another series, and I start looking for Mace."
It would certainly make for an intriguing arc. Seeing how Mace chopped off Jango Fett's head in "Attack of the Clones," it would make sense that Boba Fett would carry that anger with him all those years later. It would also tie into the opening moment of "The Book of Boba Fett" when we saw a flashback of Boba in the Geonosis arena.
Of course, there's the little matter of how Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) killed Mace Windu in "Revenge of the Sith," so he shouldn't technically be around during the events after "Return of the Jedi." However, Boba Fett was believed dead for years, and he still managed to come back. Perhaps something similar could happen with Mace Windu so that we can finally get the rematch the galaxy has been waiting for.