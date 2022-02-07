We Finally Know When We'll See Palmer's Daughter On NCIS

Over the course of the last 19 seasons, "NCIS" has introduced audiences to a variety of relatives of NCIS personnel. From the entire Mossad storyline related to Ziva's father, Eli David (Michael Nouri), to regular appearances by Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner), "NCIS" knows its fans enjoy meeting the immediate family members of the central team. Indeed, it's no secret that massive story arcs of "NCIS" have centered on themes related to the loss of family, including the pre-series deaths of the wife and daughter of NCIS Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the Season 18 death of Emily Fornell (Juliette Angelo).

While most of these appearances have focused on the gun-toting members of the team, "NCIS" has also taken time to focus on the other vital employees of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, including both men who have held the title of Chief Medical Examiner. In Season 2, Episode 13 ("The Meat Puzzle"), we meet Victoria Mallard, the elderly mother of Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum). Sadly, Mrs. Mallard is revealed to have died in Season 7, Episode 17 ("Double Identity").

In the years since Ducky's retirement, we have also met more than a relatives of Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), including his since-deceased wife, Breena (Michelle Pierce), and his father-in-law, Ed Slater (Larry Miller). However, there's one notable member of the Palmer family we haven't seen in quite sometime.

According to a recent Instagram post by Dietzen, that's about to change.