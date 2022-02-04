Ed Helms Reveals The Truth About That Hangover Tooth Scene

Upon hearing that Ed Helms already had a missing tooth, it would be easy to surmise that "The Hangover" crew only decided to include the character missing a tooth only after he was cast. But as Helms discusses on Hot Ones, the plan was always in place for Stu to lose a tooth partway through the movie. He explains, "It was in the script, and so right away — once we got into pre-production — Todd, the director, was like, 'How are we gonna do this? What are you comfortable with?' And I said, 'Well, I don't know, we'll talk to the visual effects guys,' and they said, 'Okay, we'll try blacking it out.'"

Of course, once they tried other methods to block out the tooth, nothing looked that great on camera. It was at this point Helms let the cat out of the bag and let them know that he has an implant that they could probably remove for the duration of filming. But first, he had to speak with his dentist to make sure it was all right: "I went to my dentist, and he said, 'Oh yeah, no problem! We can just take the crown off and put a little thing in there to keep your gum healthy.'"

However, when "The Hangover" was filming, "The Office" was also in production, and it sounds like Helms couldn't just put his tooth back in while filming "Office" scenes. He concludes, "I had to go back and shoot 'The Office' at the same time, so he made me a retainer with a fake tooth on it, which made me sound drunk because I was like, my tongue couldn't form words. But we got through it." If there's one thing to take from all this, it's that Helms is very much devoted to the craft of acting and is willing to go the extra mile for a joke.