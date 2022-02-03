Tom Holland Reveals His Awkward Off-Set Encounter With Mark Wahlberg

In a promotional interview for "Uncharted," Tom Holland and Wahlberg told Access Hollywood a humorous story about a gift that Wahlberg gave him when they first met.

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," Holland said. "I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure." Holland confessed that Wahlberg both driving him back and giving him the massage gun made him wonder if there might be more to the interaction beyond a friendly gift.

Wahlberg explained that he and Holland had spoken at length about their workout routines and recovery, and he simply figured Holland would benefit from the device. According to Percussion Massage, Wahlberg has a partnership with Power Plate, a fitness company that produces a range of fitness devices using vibration technology. Holland, for his part, insisted that nothing would surprise him in Hollywood, prompting Wahlberg to jokingly implore his young co-star to "get your mind out of the gutter."

"I can't believe this whole time you were thinking that, and I'm just trying to have a conversation with you talking about your family and talking about my kids," Wahlberg said.

In defense of his own misunderstanding, Tom Holland leaned back on an old adage: "It's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?"