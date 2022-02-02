Oscar Isaac Casually Confirms A Major Detail About Moon Knight's Disney+ Future

The news was dropped in an offhanded way by Oscar Isaac during a conversation with Jared Leto that took place in the midst of a Variety Actor on Actor roundtable. "I don't know how the process was for you because it's a feature film, we're ["Moon Knight"] a limited series," Isaac said. "There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend."

That seemingly confirms that "Moon Knight" will be a one-season-and-done experience for MCU fans. Of course, plans might change depending on how the executives feel about the show's performance. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige seemed to hint at this in a separate interview with IGN, commenting that he is "thinking of and planning second seasons" for some upcoming shows. He also noted that there is some fluidity when deciding if certain characters from a series will move to a feature film, or to another Disney+ MCU show.

That all said, MCU shows seldom go beyond two seasons on Disney+. As of press time, the only two shows greenlit by the streamer for second seasons are "Loki" and "Marvel's What If..."