Oscar Isaac Casually Confirms A Major Detail About Moon Knight's Disney+ Future
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting with bated breath for more news about the upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight." Oscar Isaac has been cast in the role of the dual-sided superhero — gift shop employee Steven Grant, who soon must reckon with having dissociative identity disorder, and his secret identity as mercenary Marc Spector. Per the show's recently-released first-look trailer, the actor has mastered a British accent for the role and will have support coming from Ethan Hawke (who will play one of Moon Knight's enemies) and May Calamawy, who will co-star in the picture. As the show nears its upcoming March 30 debut date (per Deadline), MCU fans are likely quite curious to know if "Moon Knight" will return for another season, limited or otherwise.
It appears that those prospective viewers finally have a firm answer to that ongoing question, and it's come straight from the "Knight" in question. In a recent interview, Isaac let slip a little bit of news about the future of "Moon Knight," and fans who are hoping for a whole lot more of their favorite dart-bearing hero may be disappointed by what he said.
Oscar Isaac confirmed that Moon Knight is a limited series
The news was dropped in an offhanded way by Oscar Isaac during a conversation with Jared Leto that took place in the midst of a Variety Actor on Actor roundtable. "I don't know how the process was for you because it's a feature film, we're ["Moon Knight"] a limited series," Isaac said. "There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend."
That seemingly confirms that "Moon Knight" will be a one-season-and-done experience for MCU fans. Of course, plans might change depending on how the executives feel about the show's performance. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige seemed to hint at this in a separate interview with IGN, commenting that he is "thinking of and planning second seasons" for some upcoming shows. He also noted that there is some fluidity when deciding if certain characters from a series will move to a feature film, or to another Disney+ MCU show.
That all said, MCU shows seldom go beyond two seasons on Disney+. As of press time, the only two shows greenlit by the streamer for second seasons are "Loki" and "Marvel's What If..."