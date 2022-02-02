Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso Knows Exactly Who He Wants To Play In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is populated by dozens of memorable, well-drawn characters and places, and it continues to expand and grow with each passing year. In 2021, for instance, viewers were introduced to heroes like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Now, with characters like Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) all making their live-action screen debuts in 2022, Hollywood's most successful cinematic universe is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Of course, those aren't the only notable comic book characters Marvel has plans for right now. In fact, the studio is currently at work on bringing one of the most well-known superhero teams in comic book history into the MCU in the Fantastic Four. The beloved group of heroes is expected to appear in a standalone movie sometime in the next few years, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts set to helm the team's first solo MCU outing.

While little is known about the project, Marvel fans have been busy speculating about it ever since it was first announced. Indeed, online fan discussions about the film have covered everything from which villains should be in it to who should be cast as its central heroes. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has yet to officially cast anyone in the film, but that hasn't stopped one "Chicago Fire" actor from throwing his hat into the ring.