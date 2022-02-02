Cult Thriller White Night Just Cast The Perfect Jim Jones

In recent years, Hollywood has discovered that viewers will show up to support a biopic. Whether it's a film about a renowned musician or a major political event, movie fans love tuning into flicks based on true stories. It's a major get for actors to land portrayals of legendary figures in history, as they often lead to acclaim and awards if the film is a knockout. Even a film like Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" used the Charles Manson murders as a backdrop to the 60s-inspired revisionist film, a talking point in and of itself that garnered a lot of attention.

Similarly, an upcoming thriller "White Night" is set to tell the story of one of the most infamous cults in history. The film will take on the story of Jim Jones who founded the People's Temple in Indiana in the 1950s. Jones started a seemingly-progressive Christian congregation that attracted thousands of followers over the years (via Rolling Stone). He ended up moving many of his followers to a settlement in Guyana in the mid-70s as his beliefs became more radical. Following a probe from the U.S. into the Jonestown settlement, Jones ordered a mass suicide of his followers, leading to more than 900 members of all ages drinking punch laced with cyanide (via The Atlantic).

Now, ahead of production, "White Night" has selected its starring cast of characters, including one experienced biopic actor who will be taking on the role of the cult leader himself.