Netflix Has Added The Feature We've All Been Waiting For

With hundreds upon hundreds of TV shows and movies on Netflix, one's backlog of unfinished shows can get pretty big. Sometimes, you just don't have the time to finish a series, even if you've been enjoying it. Other times, you try a series out and find that it isn't for you. Either way, it can be annoying when you drop a show or movie midway through, only to find it lingering in the "Continue Watching" section of your homepage every day for the next six weeks. If only there were some way to easily remove the duds, leave the studs, and save all your valuable brain space for the titles that actually matter to you.

Well, you're in luck, because Netflix has finally gotten around to adding the feature that we've all been waiting for (or perhaps the feature you never knew you wanted until now). That's right, you can now quickly remove individual titles from your "Continue Watching" list. It may seem like an obvious feature to have, but it's one that Netflix (and other streaming services, for that matter) have woefully lacked for some time. But now that Netflix has added the feature, clearing out your watchlist is as easy as pie.