Star Trek's Most Famous Villain Will Factor In Strange New Worlds

Like the universe all around us, the "Star Trek" franchise is ever-expanding in new, exciting ways. While it may still be a while until we get another installment on the big screen, the series has branched out on the T.V. side of things, initially starting with "Star Trek: Discovery" before venturing forth with the likes of "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." It looks like this franchise is about to get a little bigger with the announcement that "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to air on Paramount+ starting on May 5, 2022.

The new series will follow Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his team as they lead the U.S.S. Enterprise into the farthest reaches of space to explore — you guessed it — strange new worlds. He'll lead a new team on this voyage, which takes place before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," so it's a safe bet that the show will tie into that show in more ways than one. Fans could already suspect that, thanks to the addition of Christina Chong in the cast as La'an Noonien-Singh (via TrekMovie.com).

That last name should sound familiar to fans of the franchise, as the biggest villain the series has ever had, namely Khan, had the last name Noonien-Singh, too. It's only natural for fans to wonder if Khan himself, originally played by Ricardo Montalbán, will factor into the show, and co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman isn't ruling it out.