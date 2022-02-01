The Most Pause-Worthy Jimmy Moment In Better Call Saul

"Better Call Saul" — the spin-off of the highly successful drama "Breaking Bad" — is now five seasons in, with its sixth and final season set to air sometime this year (via Games Radar). Set several years before the events of "Breaking Bad," the series follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) from a well-meaning lawyer trying to move on from his con artist past and build a legitimate law practice into the seedy, greedy criminal defense lawyer, Saul Goodman. Struggling to move on from his con artist past, frequently resorting to cons to either get clients or further his cases, Jimmy often finds himself at moral odds with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), as well as his love interest Kim (Rhea Seehorn), both of whom are fellow lawyers.

The series has proven to be just as compelling as its predecessor, with plenty of moments generating buzz amongst fans — from the first appearance of "Breaking Bad" antagonist Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in Season 3 to Kim embracing Jimmy's con artist ways at the end of Season 5, and of course, Chuck's shocking death in the Season 3 finale.

Jimmy himself is definitely responsible for plenty of these moments, especially when we get to see glimpses of his future as "Saul" throughout the series. For example, in Season 1, when Jimmy takes a bribe from a guilty embezzling couple instead of turning them in, or, in Season 3, when Jimmy fakes sadness over Chuck's mental condition to get the insurance agent to look into Chuck's condition as means to prove that he is unfit to be working as a lawyer.

However, which of Jimmy's moments was the most showstopping of them all? In that regard, there can be only one winner.