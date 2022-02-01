The Most Pause-Worthy Jimmy Moment In Better Call Saul
"Better Call Saul" — the spin-off of the highly successful drama "Breaking Bad" — is now five seasons in, with its sixth and final season set to air sometime this year (via Games Radar). Set several years before the events of "Breaking Bad," the series follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) from a well-meaning lawyer trying to move on from his con artist past and build a legitimate law practice into the seedy, greedy criminal defense lawyer, Saul Goodman. Struggling to move on from his con artist past, frequently resorting to cons to either get clients or further his cases, Jimmy often finds himself at moral odds with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), as well as his love interest Kim (Rhea Seehorn), both of whom are fellow lawyers.
The series has proven to be just as compelling as its predecessor, with plenty of moments generating buzz amongst fans — from the first appearance of "Breaking Bad" antagonist Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in Season 3 to Kim embracing Jimmy's con artist ways at the end of Season 5, and of course, Chuck's shocking death in the Season 3 finale.
Jimmy himself is definitely responsible for plenty of these moments, especially when we get to see glimpses of his future as "Saul" throughout the series. For example, in Season 1, when Jimmy takes a bribe from a guilty embezzling couple instead of turning them in, or, in Season 3, when Jimmy fakes sadness over Chuck's mental condition to get the insurance agent to look into Chuck's condition as means to prove that he is unfit to be working as a lawyer.
However, which of Jimmy's moments was the most showstopping of them all? In that regard, there can be only one winner.
Jimmy declaring his new lawyer name is Saul Goodman is the most pause-worthy
In the Season 4 finale, during his appeal to be reinstated as a lawyer, Jimmy speaks emotionally about his late brother and how much he wants to practice law again in order to do right by the McGill name. Well, the whole thing was a facade to get the panel to reinstate him, as Jimmy reveals to a shocked Kim after the fact. When he then receives the news that he's been reinstated, Jimmy promptly announces that he'll no longer be practicing under the McGill name. When a stunned Kim asks for clarification, a grinning Jimmy responds, "It's all good, man!" — in other words, he invokes his alias, Saul Goodman.
Fans of the series know that this is not the first time that Jimmy has used the name Saul Goodman — we see in flashbacks that he used it during his con artist days. With that knowledge in mind, it makes the moment he decides to use it for his law practice that much more impactful, as if he's finally committed to using whatever means necessary — conning and manipulation included — to succeed in his practice.
Fans of Reddit have discussed this moment at length, with one fan, user u/cheeseshrice1966, wrote, "Jimmy had me welling up with tears, and then, yank[,] I felt exactly what Kim was feeling at that very moment." Another fan, of the series, u/tooPrime, pointed out, "The crazy thing about Jimmy's speech was it was literally true for season 1 Jimmy, so the fact that it was completely disingenuous just shows how dead that version of him is."
Overall, Jimmy announcing his new lawyer name, and the dramatic way he did it, is the most definitive moment of the entire series.