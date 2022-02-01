Simon Pegg Chooses His Favorite Ice Age Memory - Exclusive

While Simon Pegg may be best known for more adult fare like "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and the "Mission: Impossible" movies, one of his biggest acting gigs is the family friendly "Ice Age" film franchise. He's been voicing one-eyed weasel Buck since 2009's "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs." Now, in 2022, Buck has gotten his very own movie, "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

In the film, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie have had enough of living under the watchful eye of their older sister Ellie and embark on a journey to find a place of their own. However, they quickly encounter trouble and are rescued by the adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting Buck, who helps them navigate the treacherous Lost World.

It's a role Pegg called "enormous fun" when he sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview, during which he revealed his favorite "Ice Age" memory of all time.