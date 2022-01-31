The Trailer For Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Has Horror Fans Buzzing

One of the biggest signs that this is a direct sequel is the return of original final girl, Sally Hardesty. As the sole survivor of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," the character clearly has some trauma to process and is out for revenge. Sally was originally portrayed by Marilyn Burns who died in 2014, so she will instead be played by Olwen Fouéré as a grizzled woman toting firearms.

As many fans have noted, this seems to be a direct response to the new version of "Halloween." Like Laurie Strode, Sally is a loner looking to go after the serial killer that tortured her and her friends. "Looks like it'll be fun. But honestly, I don't really need them to bring back [Marilyn Burns'] character, especially since she has passed. It's the whole Sarah Connor in t2 and Jamie Lee Curtis in new Halloween," commented Paul Forstall on YouTube. He wasn't alone. Many couldn't help but note the similarities. "I see some promise but It looks like they might have borrowed from Laurie Strode's story and given it to sally hardesty," commented Jrock16. "Try and be a bit more original."

Even though there were some criticisms of specific elements, there was a positive response to the trailer as well.