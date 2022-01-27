Chuck Palahniuk Makes A Hilarious Point About The Censored Chinese Fight Club Ending

In 1999, filmmaker David Fincher managed to do the unimaginable: adapt the work of author Chuck Palahniuk for the screen. For a while, "Fight Club" was a black sheep script, making the rounds but gaining no traction. Prior to Fincher's involvement, notable directors such as Peter Jackson, Danny Boyle, and Buck Henry turned down the project. Most Hollywood studios passed on it, as Palahniuk's book was deemed impossible to translate into motion picture form (via Elliot Chan). It's essentially a story about one man's inner monologue, so not the most obvious cinematic material. However, Fincher relished the challenge, and the rest is history.

These days, "Fight Club" is regarded as a cult classic. The themes pertaining to commercialism, social unrest, and toxic masculinity are as topical in contemporary times as they were in the 1990s. Furthermore, Fincher's unique visual style, coupled with the excellent performances of an A-list cast scoring home runs, will always be appreciated by movie buffs. That being said, some territories haven't been happy with Fincher's vision for the psychological thriller, including one notoriously heavy-handed group of cultural censors.

The Chinese version of "Fight Club" has a different ending than the original theatrical cut. But Chuck Palahniuk isn't getting too bent out of shape about it.