Johnny Knoxville Sets The Record Straight On If Jackass Forever Is Definitely The Last Movie

"Jackass Forever" brings together many of the old favorites fans have grown up watching. However, it also introduces a bunch of new faces to the mix who get in on the crazy stunts the gang has become known for. In a way, "Jackass Forever" could be viewed as a passing of the torch. Knoxville and the others may be getting a little too old for these kinds of shenanigans, but with no shortage of performers willing to put themselves in harm's way, the "Jackass" franchise could theoretically last for years to come.

In an interview with Variety, Knoxville certainly doesn't dispel any notions that "Jackass" could keep going for a while. When the topic of whether "Jackass Forever" will be the last movie the crew makes, he responds, "Someone wrote it was the last one, but we never said it was the last one." He goes on to explain, "I mean, it could go on ... we could do another one if we wanted. I don't know if we want to, but we could let the old guys come in and have fun, but put it more on the young cast. I don't know. After [the first two films], we're like 'Never.' And then there we made a third one, and now we make a fourth one. So, we're never saying never."

"Jackass Forever" marks the first "Jackass" film in over a decade since 2010's "Jackass 3D." Whether it's the franchise's swan song or a promising sign of things to come remains to be seen, so make sure to watch all of the latest stunts when it drops in theaters on February 4, 2022.