The Devastating Death Of Peter Robbins, The Voice Of Charlie Brown

After leaving the industry behind, Peter Robbins led a life that was full of hardship and misfortune, due to his longtime issues with addiction and bipolar disorder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2015 he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for threatening a number of people, including a judge and a sheriff. Robbins was open about his hardships and attended rehab to treat his addiction issues, and encouraged everyone with similar struggles to face their situation.

"I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of the month, like it did to me," Robbins said after his prison sentence in 2019. "I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it. I'm much more humble and grateful, and thankful that I lived through the experience."

Despite his difficulties, Robbins loved his iconic role long after he left acting, and even had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Our condolences go out to his friends and family at this time of grief.

