Did The Book Of Boba Fett Stars Just Reveal The Return Of The Ewoks?

The two main stars of "The Book of Boba Fett" sat down for an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb to answer some fun questions concerning their opinions on the "Star Wars" universe. Eventually, they're asked, "Which creature would you travel across the galaxy to steal?" Ming-Na Wen chooses a Yoda species, but Morrison opts for an Ewok, going so far as to say, "I like those Ewoks. They were great to work with. They were funny."

What's interesting is that he states he's worked with Ewoks in the past, but so far, he hasn't had any on-screen appearances with the creatures so far in either "Attack of the Clones" or "The Mandalorian" Season 2. This seems to suggest that he filmed scenes with Ewoks for an upcoming episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," so it'll be interesting to see if the creatures who reside on the forest moon of Endor manage to make their way to Mos Espa somehow.

This wouldn't be the first time Morrison nearly spoiled something for "The Book of Boba Fett." During an interview for ET Canada, the actor said, "There's a great scene where we're on the gunship and we both —." It's at that point Ming-Na Wen cuts him off, avoiding incurring the anger of Disney higher-ups. However, he may have successfully let slip that Ewoks are in the future for "The Book of Boba Fett," so fans will just have to tune into the remaining two episodes of Season 1 to see how the furry creatures could tie into the plot.