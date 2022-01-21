Did The Book Of Boba Fett Stars Just Reveal The Return Of The Ewoks?
"The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+ has further helped flesh out a galaxy far, far away. The show depicts two separate timelines. The flashbacks consist of showing Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) journey after he managed to escape from the Sarlacc Pit and was taken in by a group of Tusken Raiders. In the "present day," Boba Fett is the new crime lord of Mos Espa on Tatooine. He's amassing quite the following outside of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), which will undoubtedly come in handy when it comes time to go to war against the Pykes.
With only two episodes left in the first season, there's a lot of ground the series still needs to cover, and fans are definitely expecting a few surprise appearances from some familiar faces, especially given "The Mandalorian" theme music that plays at the end of Chapter 4. The show already boasts plenty of cameos, most notably from Max Rebo, who hasn't appeared in a "Star Wars" live-action property since "Return of the Jedi." While most actors remain tight-lipped about any cameos or plot developments for these kinds of massive Disney projects, star Temuera Morrison may have slipped another iconic "Star Wars" appearance from some well-known figures.
Temuera Morrison apparently worked with Ewoks at some point
The two main stars of "The Book of Boba Fett" sat down for an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb to answer some fun questions concerning their opinions on the "Star Wars" universe. Eventually, they're asked, "Which creature would you travel across the galaxy to steal?" Ming-Na Wen chooses a Yoda species, but Morrison opts for an Ewok, going so far as to say, "I like those Ewoks. They were great to work with. They were funny."
What's interesting is that he states he's worked with Ewoks in the past, but so far, he hasn't had any on-screen appearances with the creatures so far in either "Attack of the Clones" or "The Mandalorian" Season 2. This seems to suggest that he filmed scenes with Ewoks for an upcoming episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," so it'll be interesting to see if the creatures who reside on the forest moon of Endor manage to make their way to Mos Espa somehow.
This wouldn't be the first time Morrison nearly spoiled something for "The Book of Boba Fett." During an interview for ET Canada, the actor said, "There's a great scene where we're on the gunship and we both —." It's at that point Ming-Na Wen cuts him off, avoiding incurring the anger of Disney higher-ups. However, he may have successfully let slip that Ewoks are in the future for "The Book of Boba Fett," so fans will just have to tune into the remaining two episodes of Season 1 to see how the furry creatures could tie into the plot.