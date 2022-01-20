The Real Story Behind That One Character's Return In Scream

Though Billy does not come back from the dead, he is significant. The big reveal of the new film is that "Scream's" new character Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is actually Billy's illegitimate daughter. Before he was killed, Billy and Sam's mother were having an affair in high school. Sam didn't learn this until her teens, which prompted her to run away. Sam returns to Woodsboro after her sister (Jenna Ortega) is attacked by Ghostface. Knowing that the original killer was her biological father, Sam is haunted by hallucinations. It isn't clear whether this is due to the anti-psychotics she is taking or just a manifestation of trauma, but Sam continually has conversations with her dead father in mirrors.

When speaking to Perri Nemiroff from Collider, Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olphin envision this resurgence of Billy as a way to honor the legacy of "Scream" and pass the torch. "There's so much at work in that Billy father/daughter relationship that's about legacy and about the things that you inherit and how you move on from them and what sort of pieces of those legacies you take with you, which is obviously also what the movie as a whole is about, and that baton pass from one generation to another," Gillett said.

Billy encourages her to commit violence. But in the end, it saves her life. Sam shoots the new Ghostface killer in the same spot where Billy had died.