The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Trailer Teases An Action-Packed Penultimate Run

In the opening moments of the first full-length trailer for Season 11, Part 2, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) says, "Darkness is heavy... Some of us carry more than others because we're strong enough to hold the weight" (via YouTube). If the rest of the trailer is any real indication, there's going to be plenty of weight hauled around by the rest of "The Walking Dead" crew too.

Quick cuts in the beginning of the trailer show Daryl (Norman Reedus) contemplating the future of society, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) voicing concern about a threat from Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) looking downright miserable. The trailer also gives us our first look at the Governor of the Commonwealth, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who promises to "put the world back together the way it was."

While many conveniences typical of non-post-apocalyptic life (such as Carol (Melissa McBride) menacingly baking cookies) appear in the trailer, there is also a certain apprehension about a return to normalcy coming from other character. Magna (Nadia Hilker) says, "This place is like a city from before... Where people who can't fit in get cast out, you remember?" Rosita (Christian Serratos) ominously responds, "Yeah, I do."

The final moments of the trailer are filled with a variety of action sequences, featuring plenty of threats coming from both the dead and the living. However it all ends, it's sure to be a bloody and action-packed set of episodes.

"The Walking Dead" Season 11, Part 2 premieres on February 20 on AMC.