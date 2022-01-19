The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Trailer Teases An Action-Packed Penultimate Run
The last few months have probably felt like an eternity for fans of "The Walking Dead." AMC first announced that Season 11 of the long-running series would be its last in September 2020 (via Deadline). According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the announcement first came as a bit of a shock to the cast and crew. While many will be understandably sad to see the flagship series depart the cable network, the final run of episodes will represent a triumph of endurance for the creative teams working on both sides of the camera. After more than a decade on television, "The Walking Dead" is going out in style.
Rather than simply say goodbye with another 16-episode season, the final season of "The Walking Dead" is set to contain a whole 24 episodes, wholly unprecedented in the history of the series (via IMDb). Because of the length of the final season, AMC is splitting it into three distinct partitions. The first eight episodes of the final season premiered back in August 2021 and concluded that same October. In the meantime, hordes of fans have been eager to learn more about how the endgame of the series is shaping up. A new trailer released by AMC today gives fans their clearest view yet at what to expect.
The Commonwealth is growing in Season 11, Part 2
In the opening moments of the first full-length trailer for Season 11, Part 2, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) says, "Darkness is heavy... Some of us carry more than others because we're strong enough to hold the weight" (via YouTube). If the rest of the trailer is any real indication, there's going to be plenty of weight hauled around by the rest of "The Walking Dead" crew too.
Quick cuts in the beginning of the trailer show Daryl (Norman Reedus) contemplating the future of society, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) voicing concern about a threat from Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) looking downright miserable. The trailer also gives us our first look at the Governor of the Commonwealth, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who promises to "put the world back together the way it was."
While many conveniences typical of non-post-apocalyptic life (such as Carol (Melissa McBride) menacingly baking cookies) appear in the trailer, there is also a certain apprehension about a return to normalcy coming from other character. Magna (Nadia Hilker) says, "This place is like a city from before... Where people who can't fit in get cast out, you remember?" Rosita (Christian Serratos) ominously responds, "Yeah, I do."
The final moments of the trailer are filled with a variety of action sequences, featuring plenty of threats coming from both the dead and the living. However it all ends, it's sure to be a bloody and action-packed set of episodes.
"The Walking Dead" Season 11, Part 2 premieres on February 20 on AMC.