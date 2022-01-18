Encanto Just Smashed A Notable Frozen Record

It's not a quality Disney movie without at least one charming and incredibly catchy earworm of a song burrowing its way into your skull. In the case of the magical newest Disney release, "Encanto," there's a whole host of them waiting to be thrown into your favorite Disney playlist in-between "Hakuna Matata" and "You've Got a Friend In Me." Thanks a lot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, you songwriting wizard!

Along with a sterling reception from critics (it earned 91% on Rotten Tomatoes), fans both young and old have been quick to latch onto the film's incredible selection of songs from "What Else Can I Do?" and "Surface Pressure." It's in the ridiculously catchy "We Don't Talk About Bruno," though, that has not only won fans over but has done so in such an impressive fashion that it's taken a record from "Frozen" that hasn't budged since 2013. Well, you know what they say — guess you've got to let it go, eventually.