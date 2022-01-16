This Is What Really Happened To Steve-O's Voice

Steve-O has been many things over the years — a stuntman, a clown, a comedian, and now, a YouTube personality. Throughout all of that, however, the jester of "Jackass" has maintained an unforgettable element to his character.

No, we aren't talking about his self-endangerment or drug use. He (thankfully) kicked the latter of those years ago, and he still loves to put himself in harm's way for the enjoyment of others. Instead, we're talking about Steve-O's iconic voice. With a cadence that sounds like a packet of saltines being blended into a gravel smoothie, Steve-O has become almost as recognizable by ear as he is by eye.

Most people wouldn't be surprised by this. Steve-O has been known for his excessive drinking, smoking, and vomiting (none of which are particularly good for one's voice) for the bulk of his career. However, you'd be surprised to learn that none of those things are the real reason that Steve-O's voice is so gravely. No, what really happened to Steve-O's voice is much more mundane than you would expect from such a wild personality.