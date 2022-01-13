Jeremy Renner's Remarks About The Original Avengers Will Warm Your Heart

In a recent interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Renner reflected on the wild journey that he has taken with all of the other original cast members of 2012's "The Avengers." "The greatest thing that ever came from the last 11 years of the Marvel world for me, or even all of us, is the original A6 that have been along the whole journey," Renner said. "There's been marriages and divorces, and kids being born, and a lot of shifts and changes in our personal lives, as well as our acting lives, that we all shared together in a very specific way."

Despite all of the alterations in both the real world and within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner seems to most appreciate that which has mostly remained the same. "All of them, they're like family to me," Renner said. "You can't replace that or quantify it, and we all got tattoos together just to symbolize our bond and love."

There has been previous reporting on the original cast members of "The Avengers" getting matching tattoos of an Avengers logo with a six superimposed overtop it. Notably, one cast member opted out of the arrangement.