Ridley Scott Framed One Of His Early Reviews For A Surprising Reason
There are many amazing directors who have made many amazing movies over the years. However, there is only one Ridley Scott. Often considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time (via Parade), Scott has delivered consistent classic after classic for over 40 years. He's responsible for films like "Blade Runner," "Alien," "Thelma & Louise," and most recently, "House of Gucci" (via IMDb). And with so many terrific films, it might be easy to think that the director is constantly basking in the praise of critics.
However, this isn't always the case. Every director gets panned for some of their movies, and Scott is no exception. Yet, this doesn't seem to bother Scott. After all, he went through the effort of framing one of his early negative reviews just so he can remember it. You might think this is a bit masochistic, but Scott has a pretty good, albeit surprising, reason for preserving this particular review.
Scott hung the review as a reminder not to get overconfident
In a recent interview Ridley Scott did with The Hollywood Reporter, the 84-year-old discussed this particular review and why he framed it to be kept in his company's conference room. The review in question was for his 1982 film, "Blade Runner," written for The New Yorker by Pauline Kael. According to Scott, it serves as a reminder not to get overconfident.
"The worst thing to do is read your critique and it's great," Scott told THR. "That's very dangerous, because you think you're walking on air. What I've learned is you're never walking on air. You're always slightly dotty. I always think, 'I don't quite know everything.'"
Of course, "Blade Runner" would go on to be one of the most acclaimed and influential science fiction films of all time, even getting preserved in the Library of Congress. For Scott, however, that doesn't matter as much as the knowledge that even one's best films aren't perfect, and someone out there is bound to take criticism with it. Nevertheless, Scott continues to make amazing films to this day.