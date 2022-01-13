Ridley Scott Framed One Of His Early Reviews For A Surprising Reason

In a recent interview Ridley Scott did with The Hollywood Reporter, the 84-year-old discussed this particular review and why he framed it to be kept in his company's conference room. The review in question was for his 1982 film, "Blade Runner," written for The New Yorker by Pauline Kael. According to Scott, it serves as a reminder not to get overconfident.

"The worst thing to do is read your critique and it's great," Scott told THR. "That's very dangerous, because you think you're walking on air. What I've learned is you're never walking on air. You're always slightly dotty. I always think, 'I don't quite know everything.'"

Of course, "Blade Runner" would go on to be one of the most acclaimed and influential science fiction films of all time, even getting preserved in the Library of Congress. For Scott, however, that doesn't matter as much as the knowledge that even one's best films aren't perfect, and someone out there is bound to take criticism with it. Nevertheless, Scott continues to make amazing films to this day.