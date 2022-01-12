Temuera Morrison Confirms What We All Suspected About Boba Fett's Ship
Coming on the heels of the proud, irresistible fan service peddled by "The Mandalorian" across two seasons, Disney+'s "The Book of Boba Fett" is keeping up the momentum as another winning example of an old-fashioned "Star Wars" series with nostalgia and adventure galore.
So far, the new series has managed to strike a great balance between reverence for the expansive mythology of "Star Wars" and a running interest in new, contemporary storytelling avenues and ideas. In fact, there have been certain times when fans wondered which side of the "new vs. old" divide the show would come down on — such as in the controversy surrounding the name of Boba Fett's ship.
Originally called "Slave I" in multiple expanded universe novels, comic books, and several episodes of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the Firespray-31-class craft was named as such by Jango Fett, who originally stole it from the Oovo IV maximum-security prison and modified it into its signature shape. When the ship, which was later passed down to Jango's son Boba in "Star Wars" lore, began to appear on "The Book of Boba Fett," fans noticed that its name was conspicuously absent from the characters' lips, leading to speculation on whether it might have been renamed.
Now, actor Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, has offered some long-expected confirmation on the matter.
The ship is officially being called the Firespray
It's easy to understand why Disney would rather avoid including a ship name as charged as "Slave I" in one of its broad-appeal, family-friendly "Star Wars" properties — and it's equally easy to imagine that they would rather not risk fan wrath by up and renaming Boba Fett's craft. Up until now, the show's cast and crew had opted to play the silent game, not referring to the ship by name at all on the show, and not commenting on the matter in interviews.
But Temuera Morrison appears to have officially cleared things up. In an interview with TheWrap, the actor said of the ship, "I think we call it the Firespray. I think I've mentioned it in a couple of episodes ... I think it is a gunship now, that's what we're calling it."
"Firespray," of course, is the name of the Slave I's patrol ship class, much like, say, the Millenium Falcon is a YT-1300f light freighter. This makes sense as a solution to the conundrum of what to call the ship: It's not a new name per se, just a way to refer to it. Fans can feel free to keep referring to it as the Slave I if they see fit, as it doesn't look like Boba Fett will be giving the ship any new nicknames on "The Book of Boba Fett." But, understandably, it doesn't look like viewers will see him calling it by the name his father gave it anytime soon, either.