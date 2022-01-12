Red Notice Fans Just Got A Double Dose Of Exciting News From Netflix
The Netflix comedy heist film "Red Notice" proved to be a huge success for the streaming service. The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, had a limited theatrical release on November 5, 2021, before debuting on Netflix on November 12. The film, written, produced, and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, follows FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson), who teams up with art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to capture Gadot's character, the world's most talented art thief: Sarah Black, also known as "The Bishop."
"Red Notice" had a long road to the screen. In 2018, Universal Pictures and Legendary were set to develop and distribute the film after winning a multi-studio bidding war, according to Deadline. However, in 2019, Deadline reported Netflix would distribute the big-budget caper instead. While Universal appeared to suffer from buyer's remorse due to the large paydays of its stars and Thurber, Netflix was willing to take the gamble. The combination of a trio of Hollywood A-listers engaged in a globe-trotting adventure appealed to subscribers, and "Red Notice" became the most-watched movie in Netflix history. According to CNN, as of December 1, 2021, 50% of Netflix viewers worldwide had seen the film.
"Red Notice" ends with Booth, Black, and Hartley poised to team up for a big heist, paving the way for a sequel. And now, Netflix has good news for fans eager to see the threesome reunite for another adventure.
Red Notice is getting TWO sequels
On January 12, 2022, Deadline broke the news that Netflix is in the process of arranging a back-to-back shooting of two "Red Notice" sequels. Filming could begin in early 2023, although an exact start date relies heavily on the schedules of Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds. Deadline also reported that Thurber has already started penning the scripts. Although there's been no official comment from Netflix, a source says the follow-up films will expand the cast, which could mean other marquee players joining the already powerhouse lineup (via Deadline).
In the first "Red Notice," after Black and Hartley double-cross Booth, he gets his revenge, leaving them penniless and poised to go down for their crimes. However, he offers the back-stabbing couple a chance to recoup their losses and avoid prison. The final scene shows the threesome arriving at the Louvre in Paris, and the stakes and payout promise to be higher the second time around. How the two sequels will expand on this setup remains to be seen.
The onscreen chemistry between Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot is an undeniable driving factor behind the success of "Red Notice," and there's no doubt the upcoming sequels will show the trio's shifting alliances as they attempt to outwit and outmaneuver one another to score not only a huge payday, but bragging rights as well.