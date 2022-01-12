Red Notice Fans Just Got A Double Dose Of Exciting News From Netflix

The Netflix comedy heist film "Red Notice" proved to be a huge success for the streaming service. The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, had a limited theatrical release on November 5, 2021, before debuting on Netflix on November 12. The film, written, produced, and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, follows FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson), who teams up with art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to capture Gadot's character, the world's most talented art thief: Sarah Black, also known as "The Bishop."

"Red Notice" had a long road to the screen. In 2018, Universal Pictures and Legendary were set to develop and distribute the film after winning a multi-studio bidding war, according to Deadline. However, in 2019, Deadline reported Netflix would distribute the big-budget caper instead. While Universal appeared to suffer from buyer's remorse due to the large paydays of its stars and Thurber, Netflix was willing to take the gamble. The combination of a trio of Hollywood A-listers engaged in a globe-trotting adventure appealed to subscribers, and "Red Notice" became the most-watched movie in Netflix history. According to CNN, as of December 1, 2021, 50% of Netflix viewers worldwide had seen the film.

"Red Notice" ends with Booth, Black, and Hartley poised to team up for a big heist, paving the way for a sequel. And now, Netflix has good news for fans eager to see the threesome reunite for another adventure.