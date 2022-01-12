What Happened To Rina On FBI?

While Dick Wolf's best-known crime procedural series is "Law & Order," his other New York-based series "FBI" has also been a major hit with fans of the genre. The CBS show follows agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they work to protect their community, often taking cases of terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. In addition to their work — and as with all procedurals — "FBI" explores the team's personal lives and relationships with one another. Now, as the series nears the end of its fourth season, the stakes continue to get higher, as the team attempts to end the reign of cartel leader Antonio Vargas (David Zayas).

The latest episode, "Grief," reveals that the injuries sustained by Assistant Director in Charge Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe), from an assassination attempt ordered by Vargas in "Unfinished Business," have been every bit as serious as viewers were worried about. Meanwhile, the team investigates the abduction of a college student. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), her partner, throws himself into the case, but his emotions get in the way when his girlfriend's death finally sinks in.

In case you missed it, here's what happened to Rina Trenholm.