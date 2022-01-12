Who Plays The Biker With The Eye Implant In The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 3
The story of the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter continues with the release of Chapter 3 of "The Book of Boba Fett." Now about halfway through its seven-episode run, the Disney+ series charts Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) rise as the leader of Jabba the Hutt's former territory and all of his struggles to get there. Chapter 3 proved the most dangerous yet for the bounty hunter, as he comes to realize who his real enemies are on Tatooine. While Chapter 2 introduced Jabba's relatives, the Hutt Twins, and their menacing Wookie bodyguard, Chapter 3 reveals a major riff in Boba's new acquired crime empire with the arrival of the Pyke Syndicate, a crime group who Boba's had a run-in with before.
Chapter 3 also introduces a group of biker youths who become Boba's bodyguards after stealing from a water seller. The group explains that the merchant has been selling water at an exorbitant price, and they steal from him due to not having any work — which makes Boba decide to hire them on.
Luckily for Boba, his decision to hire the mechanically-enhanced group pays off, as they prove useful on more than one occasion throughout the episode. And one of the more memorable young men from the group, who is outfitted with a mechanical eye, might just be familiar to you.
Jordan Bolger is the actor behind the droid eye in Book of Boba Fett
Boba Fett's hasty decision to hire the young bikers pays off when they come to his rescue against the Wookiee gladiator, as well as catching the mayor's Majordomo in an epic chase. The young man with a droid eye named Skad proves to be especially useful when he reports the arrival of the Pykes. If you're wondering who the actor behind the mechanical eye is, that would be Jordan Bolger of "Peaky Blinders" fame.
In "Peaky Blinders," Bolger plays Isiah Jesus, a member of the titular gang and close friend of Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and Fin Shelby (Alfie Evans-Meese, Season 1,Harry Kirton, Season 2-5), as explained by the "Peaky Blinders" Wiki. Although Bolger appeared on "Peaky Blinders" for three seasons, his time on the crime drama would prove to be short-lived — after Season 4, "Peaky Blinders" recast the part of Isiah, as Bolger was busy filming CW's "The 100" and could not make his schedule work to film both, according to Express.
In "The 100," Bolger appeared as Miles Ezekial Shaw, a fellow space explorer who survived the nuclear destruction on Earth. Bolger's time on "The 100" was also short-lived, as he starred in just two seasons before his character was killed off in Season 6. Besides "Peaky Blinders" and "The 100," you may recognize Bolger from the films "Scarborough," iBoy," and "Tom and Jerry" (via IMDb). But judging by his helpful role in the newest episode, odds are that we're sure to see more of him in "The Book of Boba Fett."