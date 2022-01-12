Who Plays The Biker With The Eye Implant In The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 3

The story of the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter continues with the release of Chapter 3 of "The Book of Boba Fett." Now about halfway through its seven-episode run, the Disney+ series charts Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) rise as the leader of Jabba the Hutt's former territory and all of his struggles to get there. Chapter 3 proved the most dangerous yet for the bounty hunter, as he comes to realize who his real enemies are on Tatooine. While Chapter 2 introduced Jabba's relatives, the Hutt Twins, and their menacing Wookie bodyguard, Chapter 3 reveals a major riff in Boba's new acquired crime empire with the arrival of the Pyke Syndicate, a crime group who Boba's had a run-in with before.

Chapter 3 also introduces a group of biker youths who become Boba's bodyguards after stealing from a water seller. The group explains that the merchant has been selling water at an exorbitant price, and they steal from him due to not having any work — which makes Boba decide to hire them on.

Luckily for Boba, his decision to hire the mechanically-enhanced group pays off, as they prove useful on more than one occasion throughout the episode. And one of the more memorable young men from the group, who is outfitted with a mechanical eye, might just be familiar to you.