We Finally Know What The Batman Will Be Rated
It has been a long journey for Matt Reeves' "The Batman" to make it to the screen. Trailers that first aired during the pandemic did not specify a release date, but it ultimately took the director a year to complete the film due to frequent delays (via /Film). Finally on March 4, audiences will be able to see this younger version of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson). Many have already noted some of the stylistic changes evident in the second "The Batman" trailer. Bruce Wayne is not the flashy philanthropist audiences have come to know, and even Alfred (Andy Serkis) has secrets.
One big question that is weighing on everyone's mind is just how dark will the Dark Knight be in the upcoming film? In this movie version, Batman demonstrates extreme violence, but does this mean that "The Batman" will have a more mature rating as a result? Finally we have an answer to all the questions swirling about the film's potential rating.
The Batman will be PG-13
Despite the more mature elements on display in "The Batman" trailers that have been released, the film will apparently not be too graphic. The MPAA has rated "The Batman" PG-13 for "strong, violent, and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material" (via Screen-Connections). With outlaws such as The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zee Kravitz) featured in the underworld of Gotham, some fans wondered if an R rating was imminent. It appears that's not the case.
The Riddler (Paul Dano) in particular has been given a visage similar to the infamous Zodiac killer (via Collider), a hyper-realistic element that might have increased the rating. Ass this is a Batman film with all-ages appeal, it stands to reason that the filmmakers would want the finished product to reach as many fans as possible. That said, there's PG-13 and there's PG-13. Just because the film didn't earn an R rating, doesn't mean it won't be plenty intense.
We've only got two short months until we all get to see how far "The Batman" pushes the envelope when it is released in theaters.