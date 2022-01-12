We Finally Know What The Batman Will Be Rated

Despite the more mature elements on display in "The Batman" trailers that have been released, the film will apparently not be too graphic. The MPAA has rated "The Batman" PG-13 for "strong, violent, and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material" (via Screen-Connections). With outlaws such as The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zee Kravitz) featured in the underworld of Gotham, some fans wondered if an R rating was imminent. It appears that's not the case.

The Riddler (Paul Dano) in particular has been given a visage similar to the infamous Zodiac killer (via Collider), a hyper-realistic element that might have increased the rating. Ass this is a Batman film with all-ages appeal, it stands to reason that the filmmakers would want the finished product to reach as many fans as possible. That said, there's PG-13 and there's PG-13. Just because the film didn't earn an R rating, doesn't mean it won't be plenty intense.

We've only got two short months until we all get to see how far "The Batman" pushes the envelope when it is released in theaters.