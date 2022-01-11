The Infamous Bomb Ben Affleck Thanks For His Directing Career

In 2003, Ben Affleck played a dimwitted hitman in the critically-panned "Gigli." Affleck co-starred opposite his then (and now) real-life love, Jennifer Lopez. The film holds a paltry 6% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered just over $7 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. In a recent interview with Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly, Affleck credited "Gigli" for jump-starting his directing career, albeit in an unexpected way. "If the reaction to 'Gigli' hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," Affleck said.

In 2007, Affleck directed the big-screen adaptation of Dennis Lehane's bestselling novel "Gone Baby Gone" (he also penned the screenplay), which stars Affleck's younger brother Casey as a private detective searching for a missing girl. The film was well-received by critics (it boasts a 94% approval on Rotten Tomatoes). After starring in and directing 2010's crime thriller "The Town, Affleck stepped behind the camera once again for 2012's "Argo." That movie, which chronicles the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, earned seven Academy Award nominations in 2013 (via IMDb) and won for Best Picture, garnering Affleck, who also served as a producer, his second Oscar.

Affleck's acting career has long since recovered since "Gigli," and it seems Affleck views the flop as a "gift" these days — one that seems to keep on giving. "And I did get to meet Jennifer [Lopez]," he added, "the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."