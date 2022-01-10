Emily In Paris Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
The first and second seasons of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" haven't exactly set the critical world on fire (via Rotten Tomatoes), but the series has proven to be popular among Netflix audiences (and, controversially, the voting members of the Golden Globe Awards). The first season of the series premiered on the streaming giant in October 2020 and, according to Netflix, was watched by more than 58 million households worldwide inside of its first month alone (via Variety).
The beginning of the series sees Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) relocate from Chicago to the capital city of France as a result of a job change. Adjusting to the culture of Paris takes the American woman by surprise, resulting in a series of awkward faux-pas that make her infamous among co-workers and friends. The young woman's personal life also proves alarmingly turbulent as she quickly finds herself in a love triangle between one of her first friends in Paris and a neighbor.
Fans of the series are sure to be excited by Netflix's latest announcement.
Emily in Paris has been renewed for two more seasons
Let them eat cake! According to Variety, Netflix has officially renewed "Emily in Paris" for a third and fourth season. Netflix has not explicitly stated how many episodes these next two entries in the series will contain, but if they are the same as the first two seasons, this will bring the romantic comedy to a total of 40 episodes by the end of its fourth season.
The second season of the series premiered in December 2021 and quickly appeared in Netflix's Top 10 list (via Variety). Many commentators have suggested that "Emily in Paris" benefits from a so-called "hate-watching" phenomenon (via NY Post).
In addition to the aforementioned Collins, "Emily in Paris" also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie (via IMDb). The series is executive produced by creator Darren Star, who previously worked on series like "Melrose Place," "Sex and the City," and "Younger" (via IMDb).