Emily In Paris Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

The first and second seasons of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" haven't exactly set the critical world on fire (via Rotten Tomatoes), but the series has proven to be popular among Netflix audiences (and, controversially, the voting members of the Golden Globe Awards). The first season of the series premiered on the streaming giant in October 2020 and, according to Netflix, was watched by more than 58 million households worldwide inside of its first month alone (via Variety).

The beginning of the series sees Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) relocate from Chicago to the capital city of France as a result of a job change. Adjusting to the culture of Paris takes the American woman by surprise, resulting in a series of awkward faux-pas that make her infamous among co-workers and friends. The young woman's personal life also proves alarmingly turbulent as she quickly finds herself in a love triangle between one of her first friends in Paris and a neighbor.

Fans of the series are sure to be excited by Netflix's latest announcement.